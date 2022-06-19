WazirX Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. WazirX has a total market cap of $71.83 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.01215560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00112958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00093983 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013357 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.