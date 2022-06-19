WealthNavi Inc. Boosts Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 5.1% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $270,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

IYR opened at $87.66 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.74.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

