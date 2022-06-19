Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 3,556 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

