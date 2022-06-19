Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

