Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83. The firm has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

