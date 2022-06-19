Wedmont Private Capital Buys 3,366 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

