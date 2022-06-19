Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $53.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

