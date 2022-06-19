Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $337.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.98 and its 200 day moving average is $401.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

