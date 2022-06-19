Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

MA stock opened at $310.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.41. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

