Wedmont Private Capital Invests $1.62 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $211.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.57. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

