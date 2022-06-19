Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,382,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $138.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,625. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.