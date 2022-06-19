West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$101.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$114.37. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$82.66 and a 12 month high of C$130.13.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 14.9899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
