West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$101.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$114.37. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$82.66 and a 12 month high of C$130.13.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 14.9899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$126.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$190.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$158.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

