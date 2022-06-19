William Blair Weighs in on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

ANF opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $956.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 274.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 301,880 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

