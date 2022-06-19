Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Williams-Sonoma worth $25,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,430 shares of company stock worth $3,108,034. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

