Winfield Associates Inc. Invests $227,000 in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Winfield Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 1,279.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

NYSEARCA:BATT opened at $14.58 on Friday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

