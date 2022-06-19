Woodstock Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

