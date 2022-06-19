Woodstock Corp Cuts Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 41,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 63,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,407 shares of company stock worth $562,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.30. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $73.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

