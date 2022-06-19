Woodstock Corp Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,922,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

