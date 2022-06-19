Woodstock Corp Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.05.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,660,288. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $580.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $653.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $523.29 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

