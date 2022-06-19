Woodstock Corp Has $6.70 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

