Woodstock Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

