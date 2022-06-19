Woodstock Corp Sells 4,125 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.8% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.36 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $158.00.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.