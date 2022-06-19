Woodstock Corp Sells 929 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $235.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.91.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

