Woodstock Corp Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $194.09 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.66 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

