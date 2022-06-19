YAM V3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $77,855.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,626.28 or 1.00008311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00121680 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,666,940 coins and its circulating supply is 14,067,789 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

