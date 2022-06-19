yAxis (YAXIS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,940.00

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $23,422.60 and approximately $7,940.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01893098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00117710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093916 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013549 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

