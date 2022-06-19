Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $969.45 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $969.45 million and approximately $116.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $66.21 or 0.00328909 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00082099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003413 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 335.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,642,362 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

