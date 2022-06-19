Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $80,049.16 and approximately $521.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004886 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.42 or 0.99997215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00121789 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars.

