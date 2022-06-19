Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 105.4% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $809,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Zoetis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.83. 3,865,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.01. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

