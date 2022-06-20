134,541 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.80. 3,207,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,008,299. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.