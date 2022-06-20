14,670 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its position in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $220.25 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Guggenheim upped their price target on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.19.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

