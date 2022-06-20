2,440 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.