31,100 Shares in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.42. 60,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,511. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $960.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

