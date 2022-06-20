3,902 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.47. The company had a trading volume of 338,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,195. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average is $219.91.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.