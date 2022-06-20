4,957 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Bought by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,897. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $63.48 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43.
