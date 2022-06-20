5,424 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,424 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

