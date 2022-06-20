A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 692.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 872.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 103,611 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

