Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.07.

ACN traded up $4.48 on Monday, reaching $275.38. 104,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,778. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.33 and its 200-day moving average is $331.77. The company has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

