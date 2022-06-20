Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 290 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $172.47. The stock had a trading volume of 338,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average is $219.91. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

