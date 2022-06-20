Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,452 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,358. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

