Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,995,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

