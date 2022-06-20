Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3,634.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 125,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 72,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,822. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.