Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.01. 361,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average is $144.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

