Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,330,766. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

