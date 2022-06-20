Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $63.11. 172,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.