Add.xyz Market Cap Achieves $215,316.90 (ADD)

Add.xyz (ADD) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $215,316.90 and $1.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

