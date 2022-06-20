Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lowered by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.79. The company had a trading volume of 267,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,529. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.60 and its 200-day moving average is $470.93.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus cut their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.12.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

