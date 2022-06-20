Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $167.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.97 and a 200-day moving average of $214.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

