Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.98 Million

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $283,893.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,429.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.31 or 0.05478923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00026572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00257581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00581134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00078543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00568965 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

