Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

