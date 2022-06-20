Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.85.
Air China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air China (AICAF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.